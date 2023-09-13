Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has seen a -11.20% decrease in the past week, with a -9.63% drop in the past month, and a -9.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.02% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 14.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is $121.72, which is $23.6 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWKS on September 13, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.34 in relation to its previous close of 98.23. However, the company has experienced a -11.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Skyworks (SWKS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $135 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.77. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 900 shares at the price of $105.38 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,094 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $94,842 using the latest closing price.

Sennesael Kris, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $106.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Sennesael Kris is holding 87,823 shares at $4,251,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.