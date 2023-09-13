Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIX is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SIX is 82.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on September 13, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 25.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNN Business reported 2023-09-06 that Over the weekend, intense rain and flooding stranded more than 70,000 people at Burning Man in the Nevada desert. It’s the latest example of how extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, impacted major North American attractions this summer.

SIX’s Market Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a 7.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.21% rise in the past month, and a -7.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for SIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.17% for SIX’s stock, with a 1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Equity return is now at value -8.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.