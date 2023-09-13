Should You Invest in Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SHCR is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHCR is $3.19, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 287.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume for SHCR on September 13, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.52 in relation to its previous close of 0.89. However, the company has experienced a 4.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. E.T.

SHCR’s Market Performance

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has experienced a 4.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.42% drop in the past month, and a -42.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for SHCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.87% for SHCR’s stock, with a -47.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at -28.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9367. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw -42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -26.83. The total capital return value is set at -17.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.76. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sharecare Inc. (SHCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.