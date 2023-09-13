Should You Invest in Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Now?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.37.

The public float for QGEN is 227.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for QGEN on September 13, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 41.84. However, the company has seen a -1.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that QIAGEN (QGEN) introduces API to give easier access to the QIAGEN Biomedical Knowledge Base.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN’s stock has fallen by -1.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.74% and a quarterly drop of -9.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Qiagen N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.98% for QGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QGEN Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.66. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+63.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen N.V. stands at +19.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen N.V. (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.