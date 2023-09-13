Should You Invest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRBG is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRBG is $24.92, which is $6.29 above the current market price. The public float for CRBG is 219.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for CRBG on September 13, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRBG) stock’s latest price update

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 18.37. However, the company has seen a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that We have screened value stocks GPI, TITN, AIR, CRBG and CX based on the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, which offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.

CRBG’s Market Performance

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen a 3.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.13% gain in the past month and a 16.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for CRBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.44% for CRBG’s stock, with a 3.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 10,981,108 shares at the price of $16.41 back on Jun 23. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 415,413,892 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $180,199,982 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 74,750,000 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 426,395,000 shares at $1,214,687,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +30.85. The total capital return value is set at 51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.80. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 187.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.18. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.