Should You Invest in AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HKD is at 2.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 27.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.32% of that float. The average trading volume for HKD on September 13, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 5.51. However, the company has seen a 1.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS ) stock is in focus following a Bloomberg article that compared the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) company to AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD ). Last year, AMTD increased by as much as 32,000% following its public debut.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD’s stock has risen by 1.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.34% and a quarterly drop of -15.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.90% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -35.20% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -43.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.