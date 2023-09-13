Should You Invest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEM is $66.67, which is $18.29 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 494.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for AEM on September 13, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 48.04. However, the company has seen a 1.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Agnico Eagle is one of the largest gold miners in the world owning primarily tier-one assets, located in the safest jurisdictions: Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico. The company’s financials are strong. Agnico has adequate liquidity to cover its expenses and excels on all profitability metrics compared to its peers. I give Agnico Eagle a strong buy rating due to its superb portfolio, experienced management, and low price relative to NAV.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has risen by 1.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly drop of -5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.50. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.