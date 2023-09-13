Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has plunge by -5.68relation to previous closing price of 225.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-01 that The healthcare sector has underperformed this year, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLV ) down 1%. After a disappointing year-to-date performance, it’s time to consider some top healthcare stock picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 33.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is $284.89, which is $71.89 above the current market price. The public float for SWAV is 36.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On September 13, 2023, SWAV’s average trading volume was 603.94K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

The stock of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen a -4.35% decrease in the past week, with a -5.44% drop in the past month, and a -26.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for SWAV stock, with a simple moving average of -10.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $335 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at -13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.88. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $204.98 back on Aug 25. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 52,446 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $819,920 using the latest closing price.

Godshall Douglas Evan, the President & CEO of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $214.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Godshall Douglas Evan is holding 141,649 shares at $2,146,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shockwave Medical Inc. stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 36.20 for asset returns.

Based on Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.