Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) by analysts is $82.05, which is $30.38 above the current market price. The public float for FOUR is 55.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.39% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of FOUR was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) has decreased by -4.60 when compared to last closing price of 55.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Sales growth is the foundation for any business. And when it comes to top line compounders, these three companies stick out in a big way.

FOUR’s Market Performance

FOUR’s stock has fallen by -6.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.22% and a quarterly drop of -17.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Shift4 Payments Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for FOUR’s stock, with a -15.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOUR Trading at -14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.90. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc. saw -5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Disman Nancy, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $65.12 back on Aug 08. After this action, Disman Nancy now owns 301,170 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc., valued at $130,240 using the latest closing price.

Lauber David Taylor, the See Remarks of Shift4 Payments Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Lauber David Taylor is holding 212,192 shares at $663,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+18.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 508.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.56. Total debt to assets is 68.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 506.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.