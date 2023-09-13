Sanofi (SNY) Stock Sees a0.39 Increase

In the past week, SNY stock has gone up by 3.29%, with a monthly gain of 2.15% and a quarterly surge of 7.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.90% for Sanofi The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for SNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is 14.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNY is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sanofi (SNY) is $61.80, which is $9.44 above the current market price. The public float for SNY is 2.23B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On September 13, 2023, SNY’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 54.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating). We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison. We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for.

SNY Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.44. In addition, Sanofi saw 12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34.

Based on Sanofi (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sanofi (SNY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.