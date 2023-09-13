REV Group Inc. (REVG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) has increased by 6.61 when compared to last closing price of 12.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for REV Group (REVG) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended July 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is above average at 44.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for REV Group Inc. (REVG) is $13.63, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for REVG is 30.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REVG on September 13, 2023 was 177.71K shares.

REVG’s Market Performance

The stock of REV Group Inc. (REVG) has seen a 4.82% increase in the past week, with a 0.38% rise in the past month, and a 4.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for REVG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.19% for REVG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on March 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REVG Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, REV Group Inc. saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on REV Group Inc. (REVG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.42. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, REV Group Inc. (REVG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.