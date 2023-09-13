Real-Time Update: AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has seen a -4.18% decrease in the past week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month, and a -11.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for AVDX’s stock, with a 2.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVDX is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AVDX is $13.58, which is $3.73 above the current price. The public float for AVDX is 183.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on September 13, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVDX Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Praeger Michael, who sale 59,562 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Praeger Michael now owns 9,917,588 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $598,193 using the latest closing price.

Praeger Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 25,789 shares at $10.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Praeger Michael is holding 9,977,150 shares at $260,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.