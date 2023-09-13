ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is $14.80, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for PROK is 47.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PROK on September 13, 2023 was 379.24K shares.

PROK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) has dropped by -7.66 compared to previous close of 8.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on preserving kidney function in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that Dr. Tim Bertram, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY from September 11 – 14, 2023.

PROK’s Market Performance

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) has experienced a -9.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.42% drop in the past month, and a -34.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for PROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.93% for PROK’s stock, with a -25.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PROK Trading at -28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -34.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, ProKidney Corp. saw 12.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ProKidney Corp. (PROK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.