Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) by analysts is $2.83, which is -$0.88 below the current market price. The public float for PFIE is 35.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PFIE was 509.57K shares.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE)’s stock price has plunge by 1.67relation to previous closing price of 3.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that “Penny stock territory” may be chock full of “fallen angels,” former high-fliers, along with shares in companies with minimal growth prospects, but among the thousands of publicly-traded stocks, there are quite a few up-and-coming penny stocks as well. Although investors in recent years have been burned by low-priced ($5 per share or less) speculative growth plays that failed to live up to expectations, there are names in this category that have reported both revenue and earnings growth in recent years.

PFIE’s Market Performance

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has seen a 4.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 71.35% gain in the past month and a 145.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.93% for PFIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.18% for PFIE’s stock, with a 130.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFIE Trading at 72.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +73.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Profire Energy Inc. saw 187.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc. stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.