Polished.com Inc. (POL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POL is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for POL is $1.00, The public float for POL is 102.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POL on September 13, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has surged by 3.70 when compared to previous closing price of 0.11, but the company has seen a -5.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:POL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Bunka – Interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Barry – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Landry – BML Capital Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Polished’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended.

POL’s Market Performance

POL’s stock has fallen by -5.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.05% and a quarterly drop of -76.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.33% for Polished.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.59% for POL’s stock, with a -78.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POL Trading at -62.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1242. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -80.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc. (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polished.com Inc. (POL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.