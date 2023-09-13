Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 5.47. However, the company has seen a 1.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Bob Barker, the late host of The Price Is Right, was part of the greatest generation and had a diverse career in broadcasting. Crown Castle, Highwoods Properties, Safehold, Orion Office REIT, and Medical Properties Trust are recommended as attractive REIT investments. These REITs offer a margin of safety and potential for price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) by analysts is $8.00, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for ONL is 52.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.52% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ONL was 538.82K shares.

ONL’s Market Performance

The stock of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a -16.16% drop in the past month, and a -14.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for ONL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.54% for ONL’s stock, with a -23.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONL Trading at -12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONL rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Orion Office REIT Inc. saw -35.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONL starting from Day Christopher Haviland, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.57 back on May 12. After this action, Day Christopher Haviland now owns 40,987 shares of Orion Office REIT Inc., valued at $11,138 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

+7.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Office REIT Inc. stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.41. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL), the company’s capital structure generated 55.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.66. Total debt to assets is 34.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.