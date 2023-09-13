Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 32.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Omega Healthcare Investors offers a high-dividend yield that is sustainable and has potential for growth in the future. The company is a healthcare REIT focused on managing skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and independent living facilities. Omega’s financial performance has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are signs of recovery in revenue and occupancy rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is $32.61, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on September 13, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI stock saw an increase of 2.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.15% and a quarterly increase of 6.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.19% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

OHI Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.31. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 17.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.