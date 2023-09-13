Olo Inc. (OLO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)’s stock price has plunge by -4.43relation to previous closing price of 6.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brian Denyeau – Investor Relations, ICR Noah Glass – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Benevides – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Terrell Tillman – Truist Securities, Inc. Stephen Sheldon – William Blair & Company Andrew Harte – BTIG Clarke Jeffries – Piper Sandler & Co. Matthew Hedberg – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon. My name is [Suranjo], and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OLO is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Olo Inc. (OLO) is $10.50, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 104.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. On September 13, 2023, OLO’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Olo Inc. (OLO) has seen a -10.31% decrease in the past week, with a -14.89% drop in the past month, and a -21.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for OLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.69% for OLO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLO Trading at -12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Olo Inc. saw -6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Panama Diego, who sale 42,073 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 06. After this action, Panama Diego now owns 595,162 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $260,903 using the latest closing price.

Glass Noah H., the CEO of Olo Inc., sale 8,855 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Glass Noah H. is holding 293,691 shares at $54,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc. (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Olo Inc. (OLO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.