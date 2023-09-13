NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.27relation to previous closing price of 78.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Industry Description

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTAP is $80.63, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 208.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume for NTAP on September 13, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

The stock of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a -1.47% decrease in the past week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month, and a 9.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $100 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.96. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 30.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $79.44 back on Sep 06. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 103,659 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $1,747,574 using the latest closing price.

Parks Robert, the Chief Accounting Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 9,113 shares at $75.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Parks Robert is holding 0 shares at $691,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 111.50, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.