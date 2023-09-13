Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is $5.50, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for NMRD is 14.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMRD on September 13, 2023 was 152.32K shares.

NMRD) stock’s latest price update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a 1.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NMRD) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

NMRD’s Market Performance

NMRD’s stock has risen by 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.53% and a quarterly drop of -38.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.48% for Nemaura Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.17% for NMRD’s stock, with a -59.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -42.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -42.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5293. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw -74.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10803.78 for the present operating margin

-2492.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc. stands at -18358.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 278.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.