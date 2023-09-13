Navigating the Volatility of The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) Stock

The stock of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has gone down by -1.01% for the week, with a -19.84% drop in the past month and a -18.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.18% for HAIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.34% for HAIN stock, with a simple moving average of -36.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.

The public float for HAIN is 88.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAIN on September 13, 2023 was 964.23K shares.

HAIN) stock’s latest price update

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.51relation to previous closing price of 9.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain”, “Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you brands to inspire healthier living, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, as previously announced. Management’s presentation will begin at 8:30 AM ET and will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast is expected to conclude at approximately 11:00 AM ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at -18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. saw -39.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Schiller Mark L., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Feb 17. After this action, Schiller Mark L. now owns 222,493 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., valued at $468,630 using the latest closing price.

Schiller Mark L., the Director of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $18.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Schiller Mark L. is holding 247,493 shares at $472,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.