Navigating the Volatility of Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s (SBEV) Stock

In the past week, SBEV stock has gone up by 9.43%, with a monthly decline of -0.53% and a quarterly plunge of -21.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.72% for Splash Beverage Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.05% for SBEV’s stock, with a -28.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) is $2.62, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for SBEV is 30.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBEV on September 13, 2023 was 291.33K shares.

SBEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) has increased by 10.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced today that Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti & Company August Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9:15 am ET.

SBEV Trading at -9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7143. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw -20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBEV starting from Nistico Robert, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Nistico Robert now owns 1,386,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc., valued at $7,070 using the latest closing price.

Nistico Robert, the CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Nistico Robert is holding 1,379,000 shares at $13,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -249.70, with -124.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.