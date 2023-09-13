Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NDAQ stock has gone up by 1.50%, with a monthly gain of 1.00% and a quarterly surge of 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Nasdaq Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for NDAQ’s stock, with a -7.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by analysts is $60.49, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 3.65M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has jumped by 0.19 compared to previous close of 51.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-09-08 that Artificial intelligence is coming to orders at the Nasdaq.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.91. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from YABUKI JEFFERY W, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $49.40 back on Aug 03. After this action, YABUKI JEFFERY W now owns 7,718 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN ADENA T, the Chair and CEO of Nasdaq Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that FRIEDMAN ADENA T is holding 1,672,318 shares at $510,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.