Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.18 in relation to its previous close of 204.16. However, the company has experienced a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Marriott (MAR) emphasizes launching new reservations, loyalty and property management platforms to boost customer engagement and drive profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAR is $209.21, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for MAR is 238.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on September 13, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen a 1.38% increase in the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a 12.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $218 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.13. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 36.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Capuano Anthony, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $202.23 back on Aug 28. After this action, Capuano Anthony now owns 100,317 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $4,044,600 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Deborah Marriott, the Member of 13(d) group of Marriott International Inc., sale 19,549 shares at $205.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Harrison Deborah Marriott is holding 45,221 shares at $4,014,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 720.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.