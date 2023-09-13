Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.28 in comparison to its previous close of 0.55, however, the company has experienced a 12.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN ) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the marketing software company announced the integration of HubSpot data. According to a press release from the company, it has added HubSpot to its platform.

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is $14.00, The public float for MRIN is 16.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On September 13, 2023, MRIN’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

MRIN’s Market Performance

MRIN’s stock has seen a 12.27% increase for the week, with a -25.25% drop in the past month and a -33.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for Marin Software Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for MRIN’s stock, with a -44.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRIN Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.57%, as shares sank -22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5091. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw -52.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRIN starting from Bertz Robert, who sale 31,178 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bertz Robert now owns 38,281 shares of Marin Software Incorporated, valued at $18,841 using the latest closing price.

Lien Christopher A., the CEO of Marin Software Incorporated, sale 36,915 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lien Christopher A. is holding 142,427 shares at $24,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.57 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -91.05. The total capital return value is set at -49.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.31. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -57.80 for asset returns.

Based on Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.51. Total debt to assets is 9.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.