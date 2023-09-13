MakeMyTrip Limited’s (MMYT) Stock: A 6.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has gone up by 3.87% for the week, with a 10.50% rise in the past month and a 44.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for MMYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for MMYT’s stock, with a 43.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) Right Now?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MMYT is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MMYT is $42.93, which is $1.8 above the current price. The public float for MMYT is 49.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMYT on September 13, 2023 was 517.77K shares.

MMYT) stock’s latest price update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT)’s stock price has surge by 2.30relation to previous closing price of 39.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that The global travel and tourism industry went through one of the worst phases during the pandemic. Companies faced slumps in revenue and they drained financial resources in a quest for survival.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MMYT Trading at 21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMYT rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, MakeMyTrip Limited saw 46.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MMYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+23.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MakeMyTrip Limited stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.14. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.10. Total debt to assets is 19.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.