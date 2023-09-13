The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Business   »  Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Shares Soar Abo...

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Vittoria Limited plans to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ. The company provides corporate-oriented financial services in Hong Kong and China. Similar to Magic Empire Global Limited, I have concerns about potentially extreme stock price volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for MEGL is 8.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEGL on September 13, 2023 was 188.84K shares.

MEGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has seen a -4.72% decrease in the past week, with a -16.55% drop in the past month, and a -35.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for MEGL’s stock, with a -31.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at -16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2705. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

September 13, 2023 No Comments

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​