Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Vittoria Limited plans to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ. The company provides corporate-oriented financial services in Hong Kong and China. Similar to Magic Empire Global Limited, I have concerns about potentially extreme stock price volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MEGL is 8.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEGL on September 13, 2023 was 188.84K shares.

MEGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has seen a -4.72% decrease in the past week, with a -16.55% drop in the past month, and a -35.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for MEGL’s stock, with a -31.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at -16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2705. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.