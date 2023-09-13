Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.15 in comparison to its previous close of 66.45, however, the company has experienced a 2.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-09-12 that Magellan Midstream Partners has pressed its case for the $19 billion deal, citing strategic benefit and downplaying tax issues ahead of next week’s vote.

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Right Now?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MMP is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MMP is $65.11, which is -$3.32 below the current price. The public float for MMP is 201.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMP on September 13, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

MMP’s Market Performance

MMP stock saw an increase of 2.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.90% and a quarterly increase of 13.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for MMP’s stock, with a 18.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMP Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.11. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 35.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.59 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +25.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.32. Equity return is now at value 60.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 306.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.40. Total debt to assets is 66.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.