Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) by analysts is $324.18, which is $137.58 above the current market price. The public float for MDGL is 16.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.00% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MDGL was 319.19K shares.

MDGL) stock’s latest price update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL)’s stock price has plunge by 6.25relation to previous closing price of 176.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-11 that Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. MDGL, +2.91% fell more than 7% premarket on Monday after the company appointed Bill Sibold, a former Sanofi SNY, +1.06% executive, as its new CEO. Sibold succeeds Dr. Paul Friedman, the company’s CEO since 2016, who will continue to serve on the board of directors, Madrigal said in a release.

MDGL’s Market Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has seen a 1.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.35% gain in the past month and a -29.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for MDGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for MDGL’s stock, with a -20.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDGL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDGL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDGL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $250 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MDGL Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDGL rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.79. In addition, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -35.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDGL starting from Waltermire Robert E., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $274.42 back on Mar 01. After this action, Waltermire Robert E. now owns 5,667 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,372,081 using the latest closing price.

Waltermire Robert E., the Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $272.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Waltermire Robert E. is holding 5,667 shares at $1,360,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDGL

The total capital return value is set at -132.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.29. Equity return is now at value -285.70, with -114.10 for asset returns.

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.18. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.