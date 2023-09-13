Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Stock Experiences 3.02% Monthly Change

The stock of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month and a 8.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.66% for LOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for LOW’s stock, with a 9.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOW is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LOW is $249.33, which is $17.04 above the current price. The public float for LOW is 576.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on September 13, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

LOW) stock’s latest price update

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 231.91. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Lowe’s (LOW) digital and Pro businesses augur well. LOW’s Total Home strategy also appears encouraging.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $270 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.49. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Companies Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +6.61. The total capital return value is set at 52.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.39. Equity return is now at value -42.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.