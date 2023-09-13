Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) by analysts is $280.00, The public float for LTRY is 1.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LTRY was 163.88K shares.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)’s stock price has soared by 11.35 in relation to previous closing price of 3.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that For the ultimate contrarian, few market categories exist that induce white-knuckled pressure quite like stocks with high short interest. At its most simplistic level, bullish traders targeting highly shorted securities believe that the underlying volatility has gone too far.

LTRY’s Market Performance

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a 16.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -42.65% decline in the past month and a -8.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.20% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for LTRY’s stock, with a -43.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRY Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares sank -36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +16.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on May 23. After this action, ALD Holdings Group, LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc., valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd., the 10% Owner of Lottery.com Inc., sale 2,500,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. is holding 10,118,257 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.93 for the present operating margin

-593.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -885.13. The total capital return value is set at -67.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.67. Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.