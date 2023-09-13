Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.21 in comparison to its previous close of 35.17, however, the company has experienced a -9.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Investors target stocks that are witnessing a bullish run. Some of the stocks seeing price strength are LWAY, LYTS, KRT, LMB and CWCO.

Is It Worth Investing in Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) is 22.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMB is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) is $39.00, which is $7.07 above the current market price. The public float for LMB is 9.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On September 13, 2023, LMB’s average trading volume was 251.95K shares.

LMB’s Market Performance

LMB stock saw a decrease of -9.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.65% and a quarterly a decrease of 35.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.26% for Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.72% for LMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMB stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMB in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $19 based on the research report published on March 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LMB Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMB fell by -9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, Limbach Holdings Inc. saw 206.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMB starting from Brooks Jayme L., who purchase 1,398 shares at the price of $34.68 back on Aug 22. After this action, Brooks Jayme L. now owns 3,568 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc., valued at $48,484 using the latest closing price.

McCann Michael M, the Chief Executive Officer of Limbach Holdings Inc., purchase 2,866 shares at $35.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that McCann Michael M is holding 42,134 shares at $101,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+18.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limbach Holdings Inc. stands at +1.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB), the company’s capital structure generated 52.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.