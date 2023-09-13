Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is $137.70, which is $21.66 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 246.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on September 13, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

LEN) stock’s latest price update

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 119.76. However, the company has seen a 1.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Tesla’s potential half-trillion-dollar gain in market value on the company’s Dojo supercomputer is leading the stock higher +10% on the day.

LEN’s Market Performance

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has experienced a 1.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.45% drop in the past month, and a 0.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for LEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for LEN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $150 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.83. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Banse Amy, who purchase 859 shares at the price of $117.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, Banse Amy now owns 8,972 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $101,061 using the latest closing price.

Banse Amy, the Director of Lennar Corporation, purchase 820 shares at $123.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Banse Amy is holding 8,113 shares at $100,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lennar Corporation (LEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.