Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 60.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) by analysts is $102.89, which is $13.94 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.33% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LSCC was 1.69M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) has decreased by -1.16 when compared to last closing price of 89.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Tech stocks have had a solid 2023, with the large-cap firms putting in especially strong numbers year-to-date (YTD). However, there are problems on the horizon.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC’s stock has fallen by -6.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.16% and a quarterly rise of 2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.92% for LSCC’s stock, with a 5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSCC Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.65. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 37.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Luther Sherri R, who sale 8,417 shares at the price of $91.80 back on Sep 07. After this action, Luther Sherri R now owns 135,310 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $772,654 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, the President, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 37,812 shares at $92.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT is holding 753,889 shares at $3,483,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.