Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) has dropped by -1.73 compared to previous close of 16.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is $18.75, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for KD is 227.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KD on September 13, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

KD’s Market Performance

KD’s stock has seen a 0.43% increase for the week, with a 2.04% rise in the past month and a 30.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for KD’s stock, with a 20.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.31. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. saw 48.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Keinan Elly, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, Keinan Elly now owns 651,309 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., valued at $218,812 using the latest closing price.

Schroeter Martin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., purchase 109,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Schroeter Martin J is holding 1,191,833 shares at $1,055,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.27 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -83.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 310.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.66. Total debt to assets is 37.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.