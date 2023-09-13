KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) by analysts is $4.33, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for KULR is 79.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of KULR was 516.95K shares.

KULR) stock’s latest price update

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR)’s stock price has plunge by -28.54relation to previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -38.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-26 that Some of the most promising penny stocks can have multi-bagger potential over the long haul. After all, the combination of low prices, strong catalysts, and potentially high returns can be appealing.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen a -38.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -51.65% decline in the past month and a -40.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for KULR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.90% for KULR’s stock, with a -56.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at -47.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares sank -51.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -38.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6583. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -65.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 61,756 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jun 29. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 670,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $38,289 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Executive Technical Fellow of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 38,244 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 732,116 shares at $24,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.76 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -486.56. The total capital return value is set at -130.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.06. Equity return is now at value -305.20, with -108.30 for asset returns.

Based on KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.