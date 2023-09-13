JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FROG stock has gone down by -7.04%, with a monthly gain of 1.01% and a quarterly surge of 2.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for JFrog Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for FROG’s stock, with a 12.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) by analysts is $34.00, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for FROG is 82.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of FROG was 953.92K shares.

FROG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) has jumped by 1.89 compared to previous close of 26.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that In the landscape of investment opportunities, finding the right stocks that can turn a modest investment into a financial windfall can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, the quest for wealth-building assets has become more attainable than ever.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.54. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 26.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Landman Yoav, who sale 44,217 shares at the price of $27.94 back on Sep 08. After this action, Landman Yoav now owns 7,069,623 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $1,235,468 using the latest closing price.

Sela Yossi, the Director of JFrog Ltd., sale 14,743 shares at $28.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Sela Yossi is holding 254,406 shares at $421,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.