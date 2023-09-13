IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) is $10.00, which is $8.55 above the current market price. The public float for IOBT is 63.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IOBT on September 13, 2023 was 214.81K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IOBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) has decreased by -13.20 when compared to last closing price of 1.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

IOBT’s Market Performance

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) has experienced a -20.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.77% drop in the past month, and a -29.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for IOBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.72% for IOBT’s stock, with a -34.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IOBT Trading at -22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -24.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT fell by -20.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8529. In addition, IO Biotech Inc. saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Vivo Capital IX, LLC, who purchase 3,157,894 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 09. After this action, Vivo Capital IX, LLC now owns 3,157,894 shares of IO Biotech Inc., valued at $5,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of IO Biotech Inc., purchase 2,469,135 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 5,707,467 shares at $4,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -52.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.