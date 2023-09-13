Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has plunge by -0.60relation to previous closing price of 549.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-12 that Before his death in August 2022, legendary investor Julian Robertson was not just known for his leadership of Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), but also for taking a group of protégés under his wing. These student investors, many of whom later opened their own practices, are commonly referred to as “tiger cubs.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INTU is $560.04, which is $14.96 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for INTU on September 13, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stock saw an increase of -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.69% and a quarterly increase of 22.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Intuit Inc. (INTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.92% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of 24.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $532 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $522.41. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 40.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Aujla Sandeep, who sale 1,167 shares at the price of $546.42 back on Sep 06. After this action, Aujla Sandeep now owns 405 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $637,675 using the latest closing price.

Hotz Lauren D, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Intuit Inc., sale 550 shares at $549.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hotz Lauren D is holding 2,054 shares at $302,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.59. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.