Incyte Corporation (INCY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INCY is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INCY is $82.95, which is $18.72 above the current price. The public float for INCY is 220.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INCY on September 13, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

The stock price of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has dropped by -0.28 compared to previous close of 64.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that Although the revenue and EPS for Incyte (INCY) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

INCY’s Market Performance

INCY’s stock has risen by 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly rise of 3.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Incyte Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for INCY’s stock, with a -10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INCY Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.36. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw -20.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from SWAIN PAULA J, who sale 8,449 shares at the price of $65.13 back on Sep 01. After this action, SWAIN PAULA J now owns 77,530 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $550,283 using the latest closing price.

Stein Steven H, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Incyte Corporation, sale 21,511 shares at $63.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Stein Steven H is holding 97,583 shares at $1,361,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Incyte Corporation (INCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.