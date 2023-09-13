IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that With cannabis usage continuing to rise, now could be an opportune time to invest in marijuana stocks. Over 52 million Americans currently use cannabis, and legalization seems inevitable as more states approve recreational and medical use.

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMCC is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMCC is 8.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of IMCC on September 13, 2023 was 33.17K shares.

IMCC’s Market Performance

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has seen a -4.17% decrease in the past week, with a -15.44% drop in the past month, and a -22.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.33% for IMCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.24% for IMCC’s stock, with a -15.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMCC Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.16%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8109. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp. saw -11.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Equity return is now at value -542.40, with -218.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.