HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is $24.31, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for HUYA is 89.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On September 13, 2023, HUYA’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.37 in relation to its previous close of 2.53. However, the company has experienced a -7.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that HUYA is still deeply undervalued with a 62% discount to net current asset value, 58% discount to net cash, and an absurdly negative enterprise value of -$628M. I wrote a previous article outlining the undervaluation, and shared my entry and exit points with my readers, with a total profit of 61% on the trade last year. Management is finally showing an effort to close the discount, with the recent announcement of a $100M share buyback authorization, representing 20% of the stock’s market cap.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has experienced a -7.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.83% drop in the past month, and a -21.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.02% for HUYA’s stock, with a -31.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.49. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on HUYA Inc. (HUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.