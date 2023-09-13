HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is above average at 20.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is $73.68, which is $16.63 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.53B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HDB on September 13, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

HDB stock's latest price update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 65.56. However, the company has seen a 4.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Investors with an interest in Banks – Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

HDB’s Market Performance

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a 4.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.06% gain in the past month and a 1.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.96% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.55. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.