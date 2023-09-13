Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hanryu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) has increased by 9.20 when compared to last closing price of 5.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanryu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) Right Now?

The public float for HRYU is 35.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of HRYU was 438.46K shares.

HRYU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.65% for HRYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.75% for HRYU’s stock, with a 22.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRYU Trading at 22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +25.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc. saw -20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.