The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Trending   »  Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) Shares Soar Above 1-Ye...

Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hanryu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) has increased by 9.20 when compared to last closing price of 5.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanryu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) Right Now?

The public float for HRYU is 35.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On September 13, 2023, the average trading volume of HRYU was 438.46K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

HRYU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.65% for HRYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.75% for HRYU’s stock, with a 22.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRYU Trading at 22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +25.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc. saw -20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​