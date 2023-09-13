Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) Stock: A -11.05% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has seen a -7.96% decrease in the past week, with a -8.68% drop in the past month, and a -6.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for GH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.05% for GH’s stock, with a 0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is $55.53, which is $23.03 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 112.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GH on September 13, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

GH) stock’s latest price update

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 33.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-31 that PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York. Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 11, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:20 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at -12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.37. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Joyce Meghan V., who sale 100 shares at the price of $35.01 back on Sep 05. After this action, Joyce Meghan V. now owns 4,323 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $3,501 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Meghan V., the Director of Guardant Health Inc., sale 2,766 shares at $37.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Joyce Meghan V. is holding 4,224 shares at $103,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -427.90, with -30.50 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.