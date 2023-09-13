Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSMG is -0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GSMG is $7.50, The public float for GSMG is 30.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSMG on September 13, 2023 was 517.09K shares.

GSMG) stock’s latest price update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.76 in comparison to its previous close of 0.43, however, the company has experienced a -20.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-30 that Millionaire-maker penny stocks, as you might guess from the title does not represent a universally accessible sector. While these ideas can possibly make you rich, they can just as easily make you poor.

GSMG’s Market Performance

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has seen a -20.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.06% decline in the past month and a -30.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for GSMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.42% for GSMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.71% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at -19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -19.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG fell by -20.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4645. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -72.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+74.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +17.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.87. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.