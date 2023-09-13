Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has gone down by -13.55% for the week, with a -2.77% drop in the past month and a -18.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.23% for GBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.77% for GBIO’s stock, with a -12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GBIO is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GBIO is $11.67, which is $7.46 above than the current price. The public float for GBIO is 56.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume of GBIO on September 13, 2023 was 151.80K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.62 in comparison to its previous close of 4.71, however, the company has experienced a -13.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that Matt Norkunas, M.D., chief financial officer, will present at the 2023 Canaccord Healthcare Conference on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET in Boston.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GBIO Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 3,116 shares at the price of $4.93 back on Aug 23. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 2,914 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $15,362 using the latest closing price.

Samayoa Phillip, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 3,116 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Samayoa Phillip is holding 101,428 shares at $16,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -31.40 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 121.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.