Galecto Inc. (GLTO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Galecto Inc. (GLTO) has gone up by 10.76% for the week, with a -74.40% drop in the past month and a -69.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.46% for GLTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.67% for GLTO’s stock, with a -67.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GLTO is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GLTO is $6.70, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for GLTO is 25.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for GLTO on September 13, 2023 was 437.24K shares.

GLTO) stock’s latest price update

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.28 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a 10.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Hans Schambye, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Galecto, will participate in the following September 2023 conferences. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLTO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GLTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLTO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GLTO Trading at -65.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -72.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLTO rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6081. In addition, Galecto Inc. saw -44.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLTO starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 822,680 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 97,204 shares of Galecto Inc., valued at $617,010 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Galecto Inc., sale 209,400 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 135,531 shares at $628,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLTO

The total capital return value is set at -67.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.57. Equity return is now at value -90.20, with -74.00 for asset returns.

Based on Galecto Inc. (GLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galecto Inc. (GLTO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.