Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.

The public float for FLL is 32.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLL on September 13, 2023 was 157.39K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLL) stock’s latest price update

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL)’s stock price has soared by 6.87 in relation to previous closing price of 4.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lewis Fanger – Chief Financial Officer Dan Lee – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jordan Bender – JMP Securities Ryan Sigdahl – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Chad Beynon – Macquarie Edward Engel – ROTH MKM John DeCree – CBRE Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Full House Resorts Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

FLL’s Market Performance

Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) has experienced a 6.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.41% drop in the past month, and a -26.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for FLL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.24% for FLL’s stock, with a -31.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for FLL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for FLL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLL Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLL rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Full House Resorts Inc. saw -33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLL starting from Green Eric J, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $4.58 back on Sep 07. After this action, Green Eric J now owns 146,872 shares of Full House Resorts Inc., valued at $36,603 using the latest closing price.

Fanger Lewis A., the Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer of Full House Resorts Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fanger Lewis A. is holding 201,533 shares at $45,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLL

Equity return is now at value -29.00, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.