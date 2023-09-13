FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) has decreased by -6.17 when compared to last closing price of 1.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bill Michalek – VP, IR Sean Hunkler – President, CEO & Director Phelps Morris – CFO Patrick Cook – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Philip Shen – ROTH MKM Partners Kasope Harrison – Piper Sandler & Co. Graham Price – Raymond James & Associates Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Jeffrey Osborne – TD Cowen Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FTCI is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTCI is $4.29, which is $2.95 above than the current price. The public float for FTCI is 71.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.56% of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on September 13, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stock saw a decrease of -22.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.43% for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.13% for FTCI’s stock, with a -43.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -44.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -22.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8720. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -43.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Nolde Kristian, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Sep 11. After this action, Nolde Kristian now owns 348,718 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $33,000 using the latest closing price.

Cook Patrick, the Chief Commercial Officer of FTC Solar Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Cook Patrick is holding 694,116 shares at $163,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -92.40, with -48.90 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.